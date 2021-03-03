GoFundMe launched to help flood victims in the Red River Gorge area

CLAY CITY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A GoFundMe has been started to help families devastated by flooding in Lee, Powell, Breathitt, and Wolfe Counties.

The fundraiser has raised more than $42,000 since it was launched on Monday.

“If the donations keep coming in the way that they have been, the sky's the limit. I mean, this was out of my imagination,” said fundraiser organizer Lila Simpson. “For the people that have been displaced, it’s going to be monumental. It’s going to greatly impact their lives for the coming days and weeks.”

The donations will go to providing flood victims with food, clean water, clothing, cleaning supplies, and assistance rebuilding their homes and businesses.

“It’s more about picking up the pieces now and we can do it. The more people that come up and contribute make it possible,” Simpson said.

Simpson said she’s working with county leaders and organizations like the Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky to develop a plan for distributing the funds to hard-hit communities as floodwaters begin receding and the extent of the damage becomes clearer.

“I am inspired because the term come hell or high water applies to the love that I'm seeing in our towns right now. A natural disaster can't keep us from doing good work no matter how difficult or daunting it is,” Simpson said.

Simpson said they will soon begin accepting donations of food and supplies, but while the water levels remain high, she’s urging anyone who wants to contribute to donate to the GoFundMe.

“We are waiting to hear from community leaders who have spoken to those impacted on what they specifically need, once we do there will be a call to action on our end,” Simpson wrote on the fundraiser page.

If you would like to donate to the GoFundMe, you can do so here . If you would like to volunteer, you can also submit your contact information to Simpson through the GoFundMe page.

Local relief efforts are underway. You can volunteer to help, donate supplies or request assistance to the following:

Lee County



Downtown Beattyville Alliance

Beattyville Relief Fund - 606-666-7575

Lee County High School is accepting donations at 1700 Bypass Rd, Winchester, KY 40391

Lee County Community Care

Lee County Tourism at P.O. Box 738, Beattyville, KY 41311 or call 606-560-9095

Breathitt County



Breathitt County Hunger Alliance

First Church of God at 1772 KY-30 W, Jackson, KY 41339 or call 606-693-1918

Powell County



BedRock is accepting donations

is accepting donations Emmanuel Baptist Church is accepting donations at 775 W College Ave, Stanton, KY 40380

“Love Local, Small Business Flood Relief Fund” is accepting donations to P.O. Box 307, Beattyville, Ky 41311 or you can reach out to tmays@beatyville.org.

Clay City Municipal Building is accepting donations from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 4651 Main St, Clay City, KY 40312

Perry County



Hazard High School is accepting donations at 157 Bulldog Ln, Hazard, KY 41701

Owsley County



Owsley County Public Library is accepting donations at 478 KY-11, Beattyville, KY 41311

Calvary Temple Church is accepting donations at 4450 KY-11, Booneville, KY 41314

Simpson has also created a county-based list of resources where you can find more locations to donate, volunteer or find relief. You can find that here.