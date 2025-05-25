Golden Alert D issued for missing 14-year-old in Laurel County

(LEX 18) — The Laurel County Sheriff's Office has issued a Golden Alert for a missing 14-year-old named Henter Herring.

Herring was last seen Sunday between 3 and 4 a.m. off Pinetop Road, approximately 4 miles west of London.

Herring is described as 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighing 180 pounds. He was wearing ball shorts, a t-shirt, and black Crocs when he disappeared.

Officials say Herring requires medicine for ADHD.

Anyone with information on Herring's whereabouts should contact the Laurel County Sheriff's Office at 606-864-6600 or the 911 dispatch center at 606-878-7000. Information can also be shared by messaging the sheriff's office on Facebook or by emailing g.acciardo@laurelcountysheriff.gov.