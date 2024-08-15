Golden Alert D issued for teen reported missing

LONDON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Golden Alert D has been issued for a 16-year-old girl last seen off Slate Lick Road three miles east of London, according to the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office.

Baileigh Bishop is described as being white female five foot eight inches tall, weighing 172 pounds with brown below the shoulder length hair.

She was last seen at 5:20 p.m.

Anyone with information on here whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 606-864-6600 or the 911 dispatch center at 606-878-7000, or message the office on Facebook. You can also email g.acciardo@laurelcountysheriff.gov.

