Golden Alert canceled, 37-year-old Lexington man found safe

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — UPDATE: Johnathan Marlowe was found safely the same night the Golden Alert was issued.

Previous Story:

The Lexington Police Department has issued a Golden Alert for a missing 37-year-old man. Johnathon Marlowe was last seen around 5:40 p.m. this afternoon in the area of Pinkney Drive.

Lexington Police Department

The LPD said that Marlowe has limited cognitive abilities and is described as being 5’7’’, 230 lbs, with dark brown hair. He was last seen wearing a white shirt, black shorts, gray shoes and a hat.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call 911.