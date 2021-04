OWINGSVILLE, KY. (LEX 18) — Bath County Emergency Management is asking the public for help looking for a missing man.

In a Golden Alert, Marvin Davis is described as a 67-year-old man who is 5'10", 150 pounds, and diabetic.

Emergency Management Director Jason York said he has been missing for 14 days and was last seen on Slate Avenue in Owingsville.