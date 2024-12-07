Golden Alert canceled for missing 16-year-old autistic boy from Nicholasville

Update Dec. 6 at 7:50 p.m.

The Nicholasville Police Department has announced that Wheeler has been found and is safe.

Original:

The Nicholasville Police Department has issued a Golden Alert for a missing 16-year-old boy with autism named Christopher James Wheeler.

Wheeler was reported missing on Friday afternoon in the area of Penn Drive and was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black jacket, dark blue jeans, and Adidas sneakers. The department says that Miller answers to "CJ."

West Jessamine High School sent out the following text at 7:00 p.m. that said Miller had not been seen since after school.