Menu

Watch
NewsCovering Kentucky

Actions

Golden Alert canceled, Lexington woman located in Asheville, North Carolina, is safe

items.[0].image.alt
Lexington Police Department
Ev-zcDKWQAAPX5M.jpg
Posted at 2:46 PM, Mar 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-10 15:06:40-05

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — UPDATE: Destiny Lewis has been located in Asheville, North Carolina and is safe. The Golden Alert is canceled.

PREVIOUS STORY:

A Golden Alert has been issued for a missing Lexington woman who police say may be in danger.

20-year-old Destiny Lewis was last seen Sunday, March 7. She's approximately 5 feet tall and 110 pounds with blonde hair with blue highlights. She has a diagnosed cognitive disorder.

Lewis may be heading to the Tennessee or North Carolina area.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call 911.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Ways to Watch!

All the Ways to Watch LEX 18!