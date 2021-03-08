Golden Alert canceled, Lexington woman located in Asheville, North Carolina, is safe

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — UPDATE: Destiny Lewis has been located in Asheville, North Carolina and is safe. The Golden Alert is canceled.

PREVIOUS STORY:

A Golden Alert has been issued for a missing Lexington woman who police say may be in danger.

20-year-old Destiny Lewis was last seen Sunday, March 7. She's approximately 5 feet tall and 110 pounds with blonde hair with blue highlights. She has a diagnosed cognitive disorder.

Lewis may be heading to the Tennessee or North Carolina area.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call 911.