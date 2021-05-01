Watch
Golden Alert issued for missing 21-year-old Laurel County man

Laurel County Sheriff's Office
Posted at 12:21 PM, May 01, 2021
LONDON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Golden Alert has been issued for a missing man from Laurel County who reportedly has mental disabilities.

The Laurel County Sheriff's Office says 21-year-old Dustin Manning was last seen off Boggs Lane six miles south of London on April 28 at 10:30 p.m. and has not been seen since then.

Manning was last seen wearing tan pants, a green t-shirt, gray tennis shoes, and possibly a camouflage hat.

If you know where he is, or have any information that could help authorities, contact the Laurel County Sheriff's Office at (606) 864-6600 or (606) 878-7000.

