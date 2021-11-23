Watch
Golden Alert issued for missing 50 year old Lexington woman

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexington Police have issued a Golden Alert for a missing woman. Rhonda Halcomb, 50, was last seen around 4:46 p.m. Monday when Police say she ran from a home in the 500 block of Rhondora Ridge.

Police say Halcomb is diagnosed as Paranoid Schizophrenic. She is descried to be about 5'5", 105 pounds, with dark hair and hazel eyes. Halcomb was last seen wearing a blue sweater and blue jeans. Police say she is possibly in the Whispering Hills Area.

If you know where she is, you're asked to call 911.

