Golden Alert issued for missing 56-year-old London man

The Laurel County Sheriff's Office has issued a Golden Alert for a missing 56-year-old London man who disappeared Thursday evening.

Officials detailed that Scott Stanfield was last seen around 6:30 p.m. on Thursday on County Farm Road, around two miles west of London. He is described as 6 feet tall and weighing 240 pounds.

Stanfield was last seen wearing a gray polo collared t-shirt and black shorts.

Anyone with information about Stanfield's whereabouts is asked to contact the Laurel County Sheriff's Office at 606-864-6600 or the dispatch center at 606-878-7000.

The public can also send a personal message to the Laurel County Sheriff's Office Facebook page or email g.acciardo@laurelcountysheriff.gov.