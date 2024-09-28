Watch Now
Golden Alert issued for missing 60-year-old man by London Police Department

London Police Department
A Golden Alert has been issued for missing 60-year-old Jerry J. Stewart, according to the London Police Department.

Stewart was last seen at approximately 2:30 p.m. on Friday at Comfort Inn and Suites, according to the department.

He has blue eyes with gray or partially gray hair, is six feet tall, and weighs 200 pounds. He was last seen wearing a ball cap and has a longer beard.

Police say that he recently had a stroke and is in the early stages of dementia. He is mostly non-verbal.

A release also says that he had a two-day-old bus ticket to Knoxville and may have tried to travel there.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, you are asked to call the London-Laurel County 911 Center at 606-878-7000 or your local law enforcement agency.

