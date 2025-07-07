London police issue golden alert for missing 61-year-old woman

LONDON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The London Police Department issued a golden alert on a missing 61-year-old woman who was last seen at around 10:30 p.m. around the Shell Gas Station on Hal Rogers Parkway on Sunday.

Police described Sharon N. Johnson as standing at 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighing 120 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Police added that she was last seen driving a 2017 Blue Hyndai Sonata with Kentucky registration, R2M764. Police noted that she will also be traveling with a medium size dog.

Officials asked anyone with information on the whereabouts of Johnson, contact the London-Laurel 911 Center at 606-878-7000 or local law enforcement agencies.