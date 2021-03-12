Missing Laurel County man found safe, Golden Alert canceled

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — ***UPDATE: Mr. Bowling has been found safe, KSP said.

Kentucky State Police is asking for the public's help finding a Laurel County man who has been missing since last month.

KSP said Raymond D. Bowling, 42, of Owenton, Ky., was last seen at about 5 p.m. on Feb. 20 at a home in East Bernstadt.

Bowling is described as a white male 5’8’’ roughly 195 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes. Bowling was operating a 2004 Blue Toyota Camry. The registration on the vehicle KY (446-AJA) and the right front fender of the vehicle is white.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Kentucky State Police Post 11, London at 606-878-6622 or 1-800-222-5555.

