Golden Alert issued for missing Lexington man Daviondre Stevenson

Lexington Police Department
LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexington police have issued a Golden Alert for a missing 23-year-old man named Daviondre Stevenson.

Stevenson was last seen approximately three weeks in the 700 block of Heartsbrook Road wearing black sweatpants and a black shirt. He is described as being six feet one inch tall. weighing around 170 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.

Police say that Stevenson's mode of travel is unknown and that he has a mental health condition.

Anyone with knowledge of his whereabouts is asked to call 911.

