Golden Alert issued for missing Lexington man with dementia

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Golden Alert has been issued for a missing Lexington man with dementia.

According to Lexington Police, 66-year-old Roderick Curd was last seen around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 2000 block of Cypress Drive. Curd is 5'9", with brown eyes and gray-ish black hair and weighs approximately 230 pounds. He was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt and sweatpants, brown boots and a ball cap with either "Washington DC" or "UK" on it.

Curd is believed to be traveling on foot.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact 911.