Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsCovering Kentucky

Actions

Golden Alert issued for missing Lexington man with dementia

Featured Image Custom Edit (11).png
Lexington Police Department
Featured Image Custom Edit (11).png
Posted

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Golden Alert has been issued for a missing Lexington man with dementia.

According to Lexington Police, 66-year-old Roderick Curd was last seen around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 2000 block of Cypress Drive. Curd is 5'9", with brown eyes and gray-ish black hair and weighs approximately 230 pounds. He was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt and sweatpants, brown boots and a ball cap with either "Washington DC" or "UK" on it.

Curd is believed to be traveling on foot.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact 911.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Positively LEX 18

Positively LEX18