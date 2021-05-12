Watch
Golden Alert issued for missing Lexington man with paranoid schizophrenia

Posted at 8:57 PM, May 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-11 20:57:13-04

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Lexington Police Department has issued a Golden Alert for 31-year-old Matthew T. Beasley.

Beasley was last seen at his apartment located at the 200 block of E. Reynolds Road on Sunday, May 9. He has been diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia.

Beasley has not taken his necessary medication since early April.

Beasley is male white, approximately 5 feet 9 inches tall, and 180 pounds. He was last seen wearing a gray hooded shirt, white undershirt, jeans and black shoes.

Anyone who sees Beasley or may have information about his whereabouts is asked to call 911.

