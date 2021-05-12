Golden Alert issued for missing Lexington man with paranoid schizophrenia

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Lexington Police Department has issued a Golden Alert for 31-year-old Matthew T. Beasley.

Provided by Lexington Police Department

Beasley was last seen at his apartment located at the 200 block of E. Reynolds Road on Sunday, May 9. He has been diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia.

Beasley has not taken his necessary medication since early April.

Beasley is male white, approximately 5 feet 9 inches tall, and 180 pounds. He was last seen wearing a gray hooded shirt, white undershirt, jeans and black shoes.

Anyone who sees Beasley or may have information about his whereabouts is asked to call 911.