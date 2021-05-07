Watch
Golden Alert issued for missing Lexington man with signs of dementia

Posted at 6:01 AM, May 07, 2021
LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Golden Alert has been issued for a missing man in Lexington.

Police say Larry J. Hawkins, 73, was last seen around 10:30 p.m. Thursday at a home on Mangrove Road. His wife found him and their white Nissan Altima missing around 3:00 a.m. Friday.

The license plate for the vehicle is Kentucky plate: 0567EZ.

Officials say Hawkins has recently been showing signs of dementia and takes medication for diabetes and depression.

He's described to be about 5'8", 250 pounds and is balding with gray hair.

If you see him, call 911.

