LEE COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Golden Alert has been issued for a missing man in Lee County.

Johnny E. King Jr., 44, disappeared from the Spencer Ridge area of Lee County last Thursday. King Jr. is 5'9" and weighs 200 lbs. He has a scar on his right wrist and a Hulk tattoo on his right upper arm. His current destination is unknown at this time.

Provided to LEX 18

If anyone has any information about the whereabouts of Mr. King you are asked to call the Lee County 911 Dispatch 606-464-5030.