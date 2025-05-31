Golden alert issued for missing North Carolina man last seen near London hospital

LONDON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Golden Alert has been issued for a 38-year-old man named David W. Hockenberry, from North Carolina, who went missing near a hospital in London, according to the London Police Department.

Hockenberry was last seen around 11:15 a.m. on Friday in the vicinity of St. Joseph Hospital, police say.

Hockenberry is described as 6 feet tall, weighing 190 pounds, with gray or partially gray hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, white ball cap, gray shorts, and white/brown tennis shoes.

London Police Department

Officials say Hockenberry was last seen driving a 2019 black Nissan Rogue with New York license plates. Authorities also noted he may be experiencing mental health challenges.

Anyone with information regarding Hockenberry's whereabouts is urged to contact the London-Laurel County 911 Center at 606-878-7000 or their local law enforcement agency.