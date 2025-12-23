Golden Alert issued for 'missing venerable adult' in Lawrenceburg

LAWRENCEBURG, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Golden Alert has been issued for a "missing vulnerable adult," the Lawrenceburg Fire Department reports.

According to the agency, 30-year-old Marquise Jones was last seen just after 9 a.m. Monday. Jones is autistic and may be trusting of others; this is the first time he has gone missing.

Jones is approximately 5'6" and 160 pounds. He was last seen wearing black pants, black shoes, a light green hoodie shirt and a black hoodie worn over it.

Authorities report he may be traveling by skateboard.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Lawrenceburg Police Department non emergency number at 502-839-5125 or 911.