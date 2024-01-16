Golden Alert issued for missing Whitley County man

(LEX 18) — A Golden Alert has been issued for a missing man out of Williamsburg, Kentucky.

35-year-old Walter Dewayne Dale was last seen in the Eagle Falls trailhead area at around 4:00 p.m. Sunday. Kentucky State Police say he was last seen traveling on foot and is described as a white male, 5'8", roughly 150 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Dale was last seen wearing a camouflage jacket and blue jeans while carrying a black backpack.

Anyone with information about his possible location is asked to immediately contact the Kentucky State Police, Post 11, at (606) 878-6622.