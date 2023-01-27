Golden Alert issued for Union County man

MORGANFIELD, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Golden Alert is issued for a Union County man.

76-year-old James (Jim) Nicholson was last seen at his home on Shiloh Road in Morganfield, Kentucky between 5-7 p.m. yesterday.

Officials say he is possibly wearing a brown Carhart jacket and a brown sock cap. Nicholson also has dementia.

His car is a silver 2016 Chevrolet Impala. The front license plate says "McCully's" in orange writing and the rear trunk has the outline of the state of Kentucky with the word "McCully's written inside of it.

Union County Emergency Management

The license plate number is 108ZRK.

Officials say he does not have his phone with him. He has ties to Benton, Kentucky, Evansville, Indiana, and southern Illinois.

Officials are asking anyone who may live along Highway 60 from Morganfield to Evansville to check any surveillance footage from yesterday between the hours of 5 p.m. and midnight. They are hoping to find his direction of travel.

If you happen to see Nicholson or his car, please call 911.

