Watch
NewsCovering Kentucky

Actions

Golden Alert issued for Versailes man who may be suicidal

items.[0].image.alt
Provided to LEX 18
John Warford.PNG
Posted at 7:59 PM, Apr 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-16 20:00:21-04

VERSAILES, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Golden Alert has been issued by the Versailles Police Department in coordination with Woodford County Emergency Management.

John Warford, 73, has been missing since 3:30 P.M. on Friday, April 16. Warford has indicated suicidal intent through a hand written note was last seen at his home in Versailles.

John Warford is a white male, is 5'7" and weighs roughly 145 pounds with an average build. Mr. Durham is believed to be driving a bronze 1995 Ford F-150.

Truck.PNG

Mr. Warford was last seen wearing a light gray or white ball cap, a dark blue jacket, blue jeans and tennis shoes. He is believed to be armed with a handgun. He left his cell phone at home.

Anyone with information on Mr. Warford’s whereabouts are asked to contact the Versailles Police Department at (859) 873-3126.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

BBN Tonight

BBN Tonight