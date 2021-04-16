Golden Alert issued for Versailes man who may be suicidal

VERSAILES, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Golden Alert has been issued by the Versailles Police Department in coordination with Woodford County Emergency Management.

John Warford, 73, has been missing since 3:30 P.M. on Friday, April 16. Warford has indicated suicidal intent through a hand written note was last seen at his home in Versailles.

John Warford is a white male, is 5'7" and weighs roughly 145 pounds with an average build. Mr. Durham is believed to be driving a bronze 1995 Ford F-150.

Provided to LEX 18

Mr. Warford was last seen wearing a light gray or white ball cap, a dark blue jacket, blue jeans and tennis shoes. He is believed to be armed with a handgun. He left his cell phone at home.

Anyone with information on Mr. Warford’s whereabouts are asked to contact the Versailles Police Department at (859) 873-3126.