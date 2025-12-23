Golden Alert issued in Nicholasville for missing 17-year-old

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Golden Alert has been issued in Nicholasville for a missing 17-year-old who was last seen in the area of East Ridge Drive, according to the Nicholasville Police Department.

According to police, Christopher James Wheeler was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, blue jeans, and black and white tennis shoes.

Police are reporting that Wheeler has autism.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Nicholasville Police Department.

Police note that he answers to "CJ" and is believed to have walked away from his residence.