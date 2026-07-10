Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
38  WX Alerts
NewsCovering Kentucky

Actions

Golden Alert issued in Nicholasville for missing 26-year-old with autism

Featured Image Custom Edit (4).png
Nicholasville Police
Sammy Morris
Featured Image Custom Edit (4).png
Posted
and last updated

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — A Golden Alert has been issued for 26-year-old Samuel “Sammy” Morris, last seen at his home on Champion Drive in Nicholasville.

According to Nicholasville Police, Morris is autistic and nonverbal, but will respond to his name. Morris was last seen on foot wearing a gray shirt and shorts, and no shoes.

Anyone with external residential cameras are encouraged to review their footage, as it appears Morris walked toward Keeneway Drive. Multiple agencies are in the area looking for Morris.

Report a typo

Positively LEX 18

Positively LEX18