Golden Alert issued in Nicholasville for missing 26-year-old with autism

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — A Golden Alert has been issued for 26-year-old Samuel “Sammy” Morris, last seen at his home on Champion Drive in Nicholasville.

According to Nicholasville Police, Morris is autistic and nonverbal, but will respond to his name. Morris was last seen on foot wearing a gray shirt and shorts, and no shoes.

Anyone with external residential cameras are encouraged to review their footage, as it appears Morris walked toward Keeneway Drive. Multiple agencies are in the area looking for Morris.