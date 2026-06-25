Goldfish Swim School hosts world's largest swim lesson to raise water safety awareness

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — Goldfish Swim School in Lexington is participating in the World's Largest Swim Lesson today, joining swim schools across the country to raise awareness about the importance of swim lessons and water safety for children.

The American Association of Pediatrics says taking formal swim lessons reduces the risk of drowning by up to 88%.

Isabella Peralta, general manager of Goldfish Swim School, said drowning is a leading cause of death among young children.

"Drownings are actually the number one injury related cause of death for children ages 1 to 4, so getting kids in for swim lessons and bringing awareness to it is extremely important because we're actually showing this is an important seal that's needed and not to not to neglect this," Peralta said.

The swim lessons today are completely free, with open swim from 12:15 to 1:30. Anyone who is not able to make it today can reach out to schedule a free lesson at another time.