Good Foods Co-op maintains prices amid rising tariffs on imported goods

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Recent tariffs on imported products have increased the prices of everyday necessities, but local grocery store Good Foods Co-op has managed to keep its prices relatively stable during this period of uncertainty.

Longtime customer Garrett Graddy-Lovelace discussed the changing pricing landscape while on her grocery run. The Woodford County native and loyal patron since childhood noted that grocery prices have surged across the board.

"It used to be that the co-op and local food were considered expensive, but now it's actually the corporate groceries that are just as expensive and not as good quality," Graddy-Lovelace said, highlighting the impact of escalating costs.

She emphasized the importance of supporting local food economies, particularly as supply chains face significant risks.

“All of a sudden our supply chains are at risk, so it is so important to cultivate that local food economy, which is a policy commitment," she said. "It's farmers and consumers who have a role to play.”

While tariffs may affect corporate competitor's prices, Good Foods Co-op has felt minimal impact. The co-op has made a concerted effort to stock its shelves with local products, including strawberries sourced from Pulaski County.

Kara Shepherd, a representative of the Good Foods nonprofit, said, "Being community-focused is something that we do all the time, not just in hard times."

This approach has contributed to a 15 percent increase in sales since December.

Graddy-Lovelace reaffirmed the significance of bolstering the local food economy in Kentucky.

"It really is important for the local food economy in Kentucky to be supported because once it's resilient, then when the global supply chain shuts down for COVID or tariffs, there's an economy here that can feed us and nourish us."

As global economic conditions remain uncertain, shoppers at Good Foods Co-op continue to invest in local farmers and businesses, recognizing the consistent benefits of supporting a resilient local food system.

