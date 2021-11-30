GoodGiving Challenge: Give back to Kentucky charities beginning November 30

(LEX 18) — The Tuesday following Black Friday and Cyber Monday is Giving Tuesday, also known as National Day of Giving.

This year, November 30 is Giving Tuesday, but it also marks the beginning of the week-long online GoodGiving Challenge across the Bluegrass.

The GoodGiving Challenge kick offs 11:30 a.m. Tuesday morning with a celebration in downtown Lexington.

The Blue Grass Community Foundation, which hosts the challenge, says there is a total of 180 Kentucky charities participating this year, which is a record amount. The non-profits are from 14 different counties all across central Kentucky.

Sell the full sampling of non-profits at bggivesorg.

To avoid charity scams this holiday season, be sure to verify the legitimacy of a non-profit.

Charity Navigator says it is also important to make sure an organization is a registered 501c3 with the IRS. Also, be wary of charities that have very similar names to national, well-known non-profits. Most nonprofits also have a ".org" website rather than ".com."

Finally, you can use a website like charitynavigator.org to make sure your donation goes to a real non-profit that will use your donation well.