Goodwill Kentucky in Somerset, London offering $50 vouchers to those affected by storms

(LEX 18) — Goodwill Kentucky announced that its Somerset and London locations will provide $50 vouchers to individuals who have been affected by the latest storm.

Officials detailed that each family is eligible for one vouchers and those interested can request a voucher by contacting the manager on duty.

Further, Officials said that an ID is required to claim the voucher, which can be redeemed at any Goodwill Kentucky location, and the full amount must be used at one location.

The London Goodwill, is located at 829 South Main Street, and the Somerset Goodwill is located at 2305 South Highway 27.