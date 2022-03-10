Watch
GOP lawmakers in Kentucky advance 15-week abortion ban

Bryan Woolston/AP
FILE - In this Feb. 19, 2020, file photo, Kentucky Republican State Senator Max Wise stands at his desk on the Senate Chamber at the Capitol in Frankfort, Ky. Republican lawmakers on Thursday, March 10, 2022 advanced a proposed abortion ban after 15 weeks of pregnancy, part of the latest push to place restrictions on the procedure in Kentucky. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston, File)
Posted at 6:00 PM, Mar 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-10 18:01:41-05

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — Republican lawmakers have advanced a proposal to ban abortions after 15 weeks in Kentucky.

It's part of a push by abortion opponents to place more restrictions on the procedure. The measure is modeled after a Mississippi law under review by the U.S. Supreme Court.

Republican Sen. Max Wise says the Kentucky bill would be “immediately enforceable” without risk of legal challenge if the Mississippi law is upheld.

Wise’s measure cleared the Senate Judiciary Committee Thursday.

It advances to the full Senate next. Last week, the Kentucky House passed a separate proposal to strictly regulate the dispensing of abortion pills.

