GOP leader Mitch McConnell returning to Senate after head injury

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell will be back at work in the U.S. Capitol on Monday, almost six weeks after a fall at a Washington-area hotel and undergoing extended treatment for a concussion.

The 81-year-old Kentucky Republican has been recovering at home since he was released from a rehabilitation facility March 25.

He fell after attending an event earlier that month, injuring his head and fracturing a rib.

On Friday he visited his office for the first time since his injury, and is expected to be working a full schedule in the Senate this week.