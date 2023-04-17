Watch Now
GOP leader Mitch McConnell returning to Senate after head injury

J. Scott Applewhite/AP
FILE - Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., speaks to reporters following a closed-door policy meeting, at the Capitol in Washington, Feb. 28, 2023. McConnell will be back at work in the Capitol on Monday, April 17, almost six weeks after a fall at a Washington-area hotel and undergoing extended treatment for a concussion. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
Posted at 8:11 AM, Apr 17, 2023
WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell will be back at work in the U.S. Capitol on Monday, almost six weeks after a fall at a Washington-area hotel and undergoing extended treatment for a concussion.

The 81-year-old Kentucky Republican has been recovering at home since he was released from a rehabilitation facility March 25.

He fell after attending an event earlier that month, injuring his head and fracturing a rib.

On Friday he visited his office for the first time since his injury, and is expected to be working a full schedule in the Senate this week.

