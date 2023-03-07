Watch Now
GOP primary escalates as Craft supporters launch attack ad

Kelly Craft
AP
FILE - U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Kelly Craft speaks during a news conference at the U.S. State Department in Washington, Sept. 21, 2020. On Friday, June 17, 2022, Kentucky gubernatorial hopeful Ryan Quarles doubled down on his grassroots Republican strategy, and Craft hinted anew at her own continuing interest in Kentucky's top political job, undeterred after Donald Trump shook up the 2023 campaign by endorsing Attorney General Daniel Cameron. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — A group supporting Kelly Craft’s bid for governor in Kentucky has gone on the attack.

The group launched an ad portraying Republican rival Daniel Cameron as an “establishment teddy bear” who's not tough enough in challenging President Joe Biden’s border policies.

Pushing back Monday, Cameron pointed to lawsuits he joined as attorney general to try to block Biden policies, and he played up his endorsement from Donald Trump.

The back-and-forth marks a more combative phase as the GOP contest intensifies ahead of Kentucky’s May primary.

Twelve candidates are competing for the Republican nomination.

Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear is seeking reelection.

