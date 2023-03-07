GOP primary escalates as Craft supporters launch attack ad

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — A group supporting Kelly Craft’s bid for governor in Kentucky has gone on the attack.

The group launched an ad portraying Republican rival Daniel Cameron as an “establishment teddy bear” who's not tough enough in challenging President Joe Biden’s border policies.

Pushing back Monday, Cameron pointed to lawsuits he joined as attorney general to try to block Biden policies, and he played up his endorsement from Donald Trump.

The back-and-forth marks a more combative phase as the GOP contest intensifies ahead of Kentucky’s May primary.

Twelve candidates are competing for the Republican nomination.

Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear is seeking reelection.