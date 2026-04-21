Gov. Andy Beshear expresses concern over University of Kentucky management and new dean of law selection

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear released a statement expressing his growing concern and loss of confidence in the management and decision-making at the University of Kentucky.

Beshear cited the creation of a new $1 million position without defined duties and the selection of a new law school dean who was the only candidate not recommended by the faculty.

The governor also noted a shift in the university's stance on the dean's approval process.

"I've been told that despite previously saying the dean must be approved by UK's Board of Trustees, the university has shifted and now states that approval is not needed," Beshear said.

Beshear expressed worry that these decisions are tied to donors exerting partisan and undue outside influence on the university.

"I hope students, faculty, trustees and the community attend this week's board meetings and ask the tough questions that should be answered," Beshear said.