Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear criticizes Trump's Highland Heights rally speech as 'a complete disservice'

HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear criticized President Donald Trump's rally speech in Highland Heights on Saturday, calling it a disservice to the state and its people.

"President Trump's speech in Kentucky was a complete disservice to our people, our commonwealth and our country. While hardworking families struggle due to skyrocketing prices from his 'war of choice' and unlawful tariffs, Trump makes false promises and says 'life is better than ever.' Kentuckians — and Americans — deserve a leader who cares. Unfortunately, Trump has made it clear he doesn't," Beshear said.

Trump held the rally to boost Republican turnout ahead of the midterm elections, supporting candidates including Ed Gallrein, who is running for a U.S. House seat. As his party faces a tough political climate, the president used the event to highlight his influence in his second term.

"I can do stuff that is unbelievable," Trump said.

Trump pointed to his decision to change how the U.S. government refers to the Gulf of Mexico, now calling it the Gulf of America. He said the move reflected the strength of his current term and claimed he also renamed a lake in Canada, referring to Lake Ontario.

The rally came as many voters have expressed frustration with rising prices tied to tariffs and the ongoing conflict with Iran. Polls show a growing number of Americans believe the president is looking out for his own interests rather than the country's.

With control of Congress on the line in the midterms, Trump asked supporters to "pretend that I'm on the ballot." He warned that if Democrats win, the country would face "a depression," and claimed the Democratic platform includes abolishing the U.S. Senate and Supreme Court. Those proposals are not part of the Democratic Party's platform.

Jeff Dean/AP Photo/Jeff Dean President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally at Truist Arena, Saturday, Oct. 17, 2026, in Highland Heights, Ky. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

Trump also repeated a dubious promise that every adult American would receive $5,000 if Republicans win both chambers of Congress. Such a plan would likely cost more than $1 trillion and require congressional approval.

He added a new pledge for Kentucky, saying the Department of Defense would invest in revitalizing a drug manufacturing facility in the state if Republicans win.

During the rally, Trump brought Gallrein on stage. Gallrein defeated Rep. Thomas Massie in the Republican primary after Trump backed him. Massie had drawn Trump's anger by pushing for the release of the Jeffrey Epstein files and opposing the Iran war.

Trump criticized Massie as a "jerk" and "loser" while praising Gallrein as a more loyal replacement. The crowd's response was mixed, with about half the arena applauding and the other half silent.

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