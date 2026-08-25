Gov. Andy Beshear orders flags half-staff in honor of Dolly Parton's death

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP/LEX News) — Gov. Andy Beshear has ordered flags at all state office buildings in Kentucky to be lowered to half-staff for one week following the death of country music icon and philanthropist Dolly Parton.

Parton died Tuesday at the age of 80.

Dolly Parton dead at 80

Under the governor's directive, flags will be lowered beginning at 6 p.m. Tuesday and will remain at half-staff until sunset Sept. 1.

“Dolly Parton was an American icon who brought people together and spread joy,” Beshear said in a statement. “In Kentucky, she shared her love of reading through her Imagination Library, sparking brighter futures for thousands of children across our commonwealth.”

Beshear said there are “not enough words to sum up the impact and legacy Dolly leaves behind,” adding that he and First Lady Britainy Beshear are praying for Parton's family and those mourning her death.

Parton, one of the most recognizable figures in country music history, was also known for her philanthropic efforts, including the Dolly Parton Imagination Library, which provides free books to children and serves families across Kentucky.

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The governor encouraged individuals, businesses and organizations across the commonwealth to join in the tribute by lowering their flags during the designated period.

Additional information on Kentucky flag status is available through the governor's office.