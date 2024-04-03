Gov. Andy Beshear provides update following statewide severe weather event

(LEX 18) — Governor Andy Beshear provided an update following Tuesday's statewide severe weather events.

Gov. Beshear says there was one weather-related death in Campbell County involving a vehicle incident.

There have been five counties confirmed to have been hit by an EF-1 tornado, including:



Anderson

Nelson

Jessamine

Bourbon

Jefferson

Gov. Beshear says that other areas across the state are still being evaluated for tornados, and officials think there have been at least seven tornados in thestate.

Other areas across Kentucky were hit by straight-line winds, and according to the governor, around 15,132 power outages remain.

He says that he is unsure if Kentucky will qualify for individual assistance because of how far apart the damage is. Therefore, officials are asking people to take pictures of the damages before cleaning up, as this could help meet the federal threshold for assistance.

Anyone who has suffered damage is asked to report it to their county's emergency management, even if they have insurance.

According to the transportation secretary, roadways will be flooded with rain in the forecast.

Gov. Beshear says that transportation had crews stationed ahead of time to clear debris, which helped them get to work immediately.