Gov. Andy Beshear reports over 500 road closures across KY, asks Frankfort residents to conserve water

(LEX 18) — Governor Andy Beshear reported 539 road closures, mudslides, and a rockslide in Kentucky. He, along with the Frankfort Plant Board, also asked Frankfort residents to conserve water.

The governor says that an additional 250 barricades have been delivered from Chicago to Elizabethtown, and traffic is being diverted in communities like Dawson Springs.

Beshear also mentions that Frankfort has been "heavily affected" by floods and is seeing record levels across the community. He says that many homes have been evacuated and that the water supply is limited. "We need everyone in the area to work together to conserve water," he said.

Beshear adds that all state offices in the area have been closed for Monday and that if you live anywhere in the 50-foot flooding mark, you need to move to higher ground now.

The Frankfort Plant Board also took to social media, asking people to "ration their water usage and limit to only essential usage." The post explains that water levels at the FPB Water Treatment Plant have risen to a level that can impact electrical equipment that is used to pump water from the river, and in response, FPB has turned off the equipment "at this time."

Beshear also says that teams are working around the clock to support Kentuckians and communities that have been affected. He adds, "Please move to higher ground if you need to and never drive through water. We will continue to share updates as available. Remember, we will get through this together."

