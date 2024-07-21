Gov. Andy Beshear reacts to Biden's withdrawal from 2024 presidential race

(LEX 18) — Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear, who "The Hill" reported was on a short-list of potential running mates for Vice President Kamala Harris, has shared his thoughts on Biden's announcement that he will withdraw from the 2024 presidential election.

In a statement posted to X on Sunday, Beshear said, "While his decision today could not have been easy, it is in the best interest of our country, and our party. I want to thank him for his leadership, kindness and for a successful presidency that got big, important things done."

You can view the full statement on X below:

My statement on President Joe Biden's decision: pic.twitter.com/88dg4ooVu5 — Andy Beshear (@AndyBeshearKY) July 21, 2024

In an earlier article by "The Hill," donors and other high-level Democratic strategists discussed who would be best to serve as Kamala Harris's running mate. The discussion boiled down to a shortlist of candidates that included Gov. Beshear. Other candidates on that list included Sen. Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.) and North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper.