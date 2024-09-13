Gov. Andy Beshear speaks on school threats

(LEX 18) — As more school threats have been reported in Kentucky, Gov. Andy Beshear says something must be done about the problem.

This week, several school districts across Kentucky dealt with threats. So far, several juveniles in Kentucky have been charged. But Beshear said the threats are also coming in from out of state.

“You also have these awful people from around the country that send them to every school in the state,” Beshear said during his Thursday press conference. “We knew we were going to get some threats two or three days ago, because they were coming through Ohio. They even called us to say expect that type of intent to create fear and the intent to do harm.”

“It’s just awful," he added. "It’s an evil that is currently in our society."

Beshear praised the security measures the state has been taking in recent years to make schools safer.

"I'm proud of the work our schools have done," he said. "The most recent report on school safety shows significant increase over the last several years with SROs on campus. The designs the schools have worked on, changes in security have come a long way."

But he believes there is more that the state can do.

"I’d like to think we could vote to make our schools more secure, but also have a real conversation about doing something, at least doing something," said Beshear. "A red flag law might not have stopped all of these, but it could stop some of them. It could stop some in the future."