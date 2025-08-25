Gov. Beshear: $2 million in federal funding available for domestic violence victims

(LEX 18) — Governor Andy Beshear announced on Monday that applications are now available for more than $2 million in federal funding to help domestic violence victims.

According to a release, the funding is through the Violence Against Women Act to help prevent sexual assault, domestic violence, dating violence, and stalking in Kentucky.

“Domestic violence is something far too many Kentuckians experience, which is why my administration has made it a priority to fight against these horrific crimes and support survivors,” Gov. Beshear said. “By working with community partners, we are making sure every Kentuckian in need has access to victim services while we continue to pursue justice each day.”

The release details that "the federal VAWA Services, Training, Officers, Prosecutions Formula Grant Program requires administering agencies to allocate funding for law enforcement, prosecutors, victim services, and state and local courts."

According to the release, it also allows for discretionary distribution and focuses on projects that serve adults and youth who are victims of intimate partner violence.

The release states that applications must be submitted online by Sept. 26 at 6:00 p.m.