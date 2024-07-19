Gov. Beshear a possible option for Harris's running mate amid Biden withdrawal push, The Hill reports

(LEX 18) — As calls for Biden to withdraw from the 2024 presidential election ramp up, Gov. Andy Beshear is on a list of possible running mates for Harris, according to “The Hill.”

According to “The Hill,” donors and high-level Democratic strategists are talking about who is best to serve as Harris's running mate. The short-list, according to the article, has been boiled down to Sen. Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.) , North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper, and Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear.

In addition, according to Newsmax analyst Mark Halperin on X, there are plans for Biden to announce his withdrawal as early as this weekend, with Sunday being the most likely day.

Halperin adds that Biden will not endorse his Vice President Kamala Harris. He is reporting that Harris is getting possible running mates, including Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear.