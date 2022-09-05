Gov. Beshear addresses frustration with FEMA, emphasizes people shouldn't give up

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — Governor Andy Beshear doesn't want people in eastern Kentucky to give up on FEMA.

He says he has heard stories of people receiving anywhere from $150 to $200 from FEMA. While the amount may seem discouraging at first, Gov. Beshear says it's just an initial step in the process.

"Listen, FEMA is not communicating this well enough, but most likely that is not your final award," said Gov. Beshear. "You're receiving that money to pay a contractor to inspect and provide the estimate of the cost to repair disaster-related damage to your HVAC, septic system, well, retaining wall, single family road, or bridge."

"After you receive the contractor estimate, take it back to the disaster recovery center," he added.

Gov. Beshear emphasizes that people should not give up after receiving the initial small amount.

"I want to make sure that information is out there so nobody gets discouraged - and takes their $150 that's supposed to get somebody out and get them an amount that FEMA can then pay - and walk away," said Beshear.

"In many of those instances, that's to pay a contractor to come out and to give the overall estimate that you then submit," he added.