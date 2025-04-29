Gov. Beshear adds 16 more KY counties to FEMA request

(LEX 18) — Governor Andy Beshear announced on Tuesday that he has added 16 more Kentucky counties to the FEMA requests for the April floods.

“As promised, today we are asking President Trump to approve federal aid for additional counties and families affected by April’s floods,” Gov. Beshear said. “These funds are crucial in helping our families and communities rebuild, and we are planning to add even more counties later this week. We are committed to making sure our families get the help they need.”

According to a release, FEMA Disaster Recovery Centers are open in eight of the first 13 counties approved for Individual Assistance for April's floods.

The release notes that families in the first 13 counties approved for Individual Assistance— Anderson, Butler, Carroll, Christian, Clark, Franklin, Hardin, Hopkins, Jessamine, McCracken, Mercer, Owen, and Woodford can visit any DRC for recovery assistance and to apply for federal aid.

According to a release, all 13 counties are expected to have a DRC by April 30.

For more information, go to Flood Resources - Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear.