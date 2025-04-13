Gov. Beshear and first lady host Easter celebration at state capitol following recent flooding

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear and first lady Britainy Beshear welcomed families to the state capitol on Sunday for an Easter celebration that brought joy to many still recovering from recent flooding.

The family-friendly event, held on the Capitol South Lawn in Frankfort, featured food trucks, crafts activities, and a special appearance by the Easter Bunny.

Governor Beshear spent time meeting with families who are still recovering from the flooding that affected Frankfort last week.

"Well it's important to show that we appreciate Kentucky and we appreciate Andy Beshear and him starting the Easter egg hunts over again for everybody. I think it's a great place for the kids to get out," said attendee Kaycee Brown.

The Easter celebration provided a welcome respite for local families dealing with flood recovery efforts while creating an opportunity for community gathering at the state's capitol.