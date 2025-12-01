Gov. Beshear announces $612,000 in new funding for eastern KY flood recovery efforts

(LEX 18) — Governor Andy Beshear announced more than $612,000 in new funding to help eastern Kentucky communities continue recovering from devastating storms and floods.

The money comes from Kentucky's SAFE program, which helps communities when federal funds aren't yet available.

Whitesburg will receive the largest share at $450,000 to address financial strain from disaster impacts. Perry County, Wheelwright, and Knott County will also receive funding for infrastructure repairs and high-ground community development.

Since 2022, Beshear has awarded more than $143 million in disaster recovery funding to eastern Kentucky.