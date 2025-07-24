Gov. Beshear announces expansion of Alltech in Nicholasville with $4.6 million investment

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — Governor Andy Beshear announced on Thursday that Alltech will be expanding in Nicholasville with a $4.6 million investment, creating six new jobs.

According to a release, the expansion is partially funded by a $2.34 million award from the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Fertilizer Production Expansion Program.

“Kentucky’s manufacturing and agriculture sectors have been crucial in contributing to our state’s recent economic momentum,” said Gov. Beshear. “We continue to see global companies like Alltech invest and reinvest in the commonwealth and our communities, providing quality jobs for Kentuckians. I want to thank Alltech’s leaders for their years of commitment and investment in Kentucky and congratulate the company on receiving this award from the USDA. I look forward to seeing Alltech’s successful expansion in Nicholasville.”

The release states that the new facility will be Alltech's first U.S. manufacturing plant dedicated solely to producing crop science solutions.

According to a release, Alltech plans to break ground on the new crop science production plant in October.

U.S. Congressman Andy Barr released the following statement regarding the expansion:

“Alltech is a global leader in agricultural innovation and the largest employer in the city of Nicholasville. Expanding Alltech’s presence with this grant is a huge win for Jessamine County that wouldn’t have happened without the leadership of President Trump and Secretary Rollins always looking out for our Kentucky agriculture. I want to commend Dr. Mark Lyons and the Alltech team for working with us in a multi-year process to get this grant. So much work went into getting to the finish line, and now we have the resources to boost presence, production, and jobs in the region.”