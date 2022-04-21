Gov. Beshear announces four-step plan on medical marijuana, includes possible executive action

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — Gov. Andy Beshear says the "time has come" for access to medical marijuana in the state after the Kentucky General Assembly failed to do so during the most recent legislative session.

The governor announced four steps on Thursday to move the state closer towards legalization.

1. His legal team is looking into options to legalize it through executive action.

2. He's establishing the Governor's Medical Cannabis Advisory Team.

3. His team will travel the state to hear from Kentuckians about medical marijuana.

4. There's an email where Kentuckians can communicate with the governor's office about medical marijuana: GovMedicalCannabisAdvisoryTeam@ky.gov

The announcement comes as the bill to legalize it stalled and died in the Senate, despite growing public support in the state.

Gov. Beshear points out that Kentucky is falling behind when it comes to medical marijuana.



He says that many states are allowing their citizens to use marijuana for medicinal purposes.



He’s frustrated KY is not doing the same. @LEX18News pic.twitter.com/NQV8vYJwqM — Karolina Buczek (@Karolina_Buczek) April 21, 2022

The governor says it's time to give ailing Kentuckians relief with this form of treatment.

"For those suffering from Alzheimer's, ALS, cancer, severe chronic pain, epilepsy, seizures, PTSD, and many other conditions, those are conditions in many other states where they can work with the healthcare provider to gain access to medical cannabis to help treat their symptoms if it's right for them," said Gov. Beshear.

When asked if the governor supported the legalization of recreational marijuana, Gov. Beshear reiterated that it's "time" for medicinal marijuana, but also said the state should look into decriminalizing those in possession of cannabis.

"Nobody needs to go to jail, ultimately causing them the loss of jobs, being apart from their family, for possession of marijuana," said Gov. Beshear.