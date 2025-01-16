Gov. Beshear announces new website that will help eastern Kentuckians get housing after floods

HAZARD, Ky. (LEX 18) — Two years ago, eastern Kentucky was devastated by flooding. LEX 18 was there speaking with people who lost everything, and over the last few years, efforts have been made to rebuild safer communities on higher ground.

Governor Andy Beshear recalls, "This idea had been whispered about for a long time. I remember sketching out parts of it on a napkin and look at where we are today. I remember the first meeting where we brought in every federal partner and we set an ambitious plan."

Last summer, LEX 18 went to one of seven high-ground communities being built in Letcher, Floyd, Knott, and Perry Counties as Governor Beshear visited. In January, he announced the launch of www.HousingCantWait.org, which will help even more families get into these homes.

Beshear says, "Let’s spread this word. We've done such a good job of lifting our people up and trying to take care of them through all these challenges. Let’s make sure now that we have a chance of truly getting people back on their feet and moving forward let’s make sure everyone gets that chance."

Hazard's Skyview development is still making progress. This site will have more than 100 new single-family homes. Beshear has said that nearly $300 million in federal disaster recovery funds have gone to rebuilding. He believes these projects will boost local economies.

Beshear says, "Let me tell you I can’t wait until that business that we want to locate in eastern Kentucky when they say, 'where are our workers coming from?' to take them to the newest neighborhood in the commonwealth of Kentucky. To be able to walk around to see the buses pulling up and dropping all those kids off. We've got a chance to do some really special things."

Governor Beshear has seen families get into new homes. As more use the new site he says those moments of relief will be special for even more deserving families.

He says, “Watching them walk in to their new home, you see the face of god in it. It is incredible. Watching the joy of the kids, to watch parents having years of stress instantly being lifted off of them. Watching them as a family unit -- regardless of the ages -- come so close together, it's really special."

Eastern Kentuckians can visit www.HousingCantWait.org.

