Gov. Beshear announces production beginning at KY's BlueOval SK battery plant

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — Governor Andy Beshear announced on Tuesday that the production of electric vehicle batteries has begun at BlueOval SK battery plant in Glendale after four years in the making.

LEX 18 previously reported in Sept. 2021, when Gov. Beshear and company leaders announced the $5.8 billion investment by Ford Motor Company and SK On, creating 5,000 jobs.

“Today, Kentucky marks a historic milestone four years in the making as production officially begins at two of the largest battery plants in the world, set to deliver EV batteries that will transform the automotive industry and the future of our commonwealth,” said Gov. Beshear. “This remains the single largest investment in the history of our state, and it sparked a surge of new investment and job announcements that placed Kentucky at the center of EV-related innovation. I am grateful to Ford and SK On leaders for believing in Kentucky and our workforce. Now is the time to do what we do best as Kentuckians: deliver results.”

According to a release, this is the largest economic investment and job announcement in state history.