Gov. Beshear appoints eight members, including former Gov. Ernie Fletcher, to KSU Board of Regents

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — On Thursday, Gov. Andy Beshear appointed eight members to the Kentucky State University (KSU) Board of Regents, including former Kentucky Gov. Ernie Fletcher.

Other members include a former state auditor and other leaders with "vast financial oversight and audit skills, as well as government and education experience," according to the governor's office.

In July 2021, Gov. Beshear called for an independent review of KSU's finances. Last week, the Governor signed Senate Bill 265, which prompted today’s appointments and supports KSU’s future success.

They include the following: